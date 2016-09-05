Sept 5 Australian shares snapped three straight
sessions of losses on Monday as underwhelming U.S. jobs data
diminished the chances of a Federal Reserve rate rise in
September. Basic materials and oil stocks rallied.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 52.9 points, or 1
percent, at 5425.8 by 0305 GMT. The benchmark shed 2.6 percent
last week.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 151,000 jobs in August after
an upwardly revised 275,000 increase in July, the Labor
Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast
payrolls rising 180,000 last month.
Data on Thursday showing the U.S. manufacturing sector had
contracted in August for the first time in six months had
already raised doubts about the probability of a rate hike at
the Fed's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting.
"Well it is very unlikely that they'll hike rates in
September," said Angus Nicholson, a market analyst at IG
Markets.
"A December move would be Fed's best case scenario. Markets
are already pricing in a slightly above 50 percent probability
for that."
On Friday markets priced in a 21 percent chance of a Fed
interest rate increase this month, down from 24 percent the
previous day, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
U.S. markets were closed for Labor Day.
Energy stocks gained substantially on oil rising
nearly 3 percent on Friday before edging down on Monday in Asia,
paring some of the gains.
Oil explorer Woodside Petroleum, which entered into
an agreement with BHP Billiton to acquire half BHP
Billiton's gas assets in the Scarborough area, rose 1.2 percent.
Oil and gas producer Santos Ltd was 3.3 percent
higher.
Basic materials led the rally with mining heavyweights BHP
Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd adding 2.4 percent and
1.2 percent respectively.
Gold stocks posted solid gains as the metal rose more than
1 percent on Friday. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at
$1,324 per ounce.
Gold miners Evolution Mining and Northern Star
Resources were up 5.1 percent and 3.4 percent
respectively.
Financial stocks gained as the "Big Four" banks rose in the
range of 1.4 percent to 1.7 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.4
percent, or 31.5 points, highest since Aug. 24 at 7457.1.
The rally was led by financials and industrials, with
Auckland International Airport up 0.8 percent and Air
New Zealand 2.6 percent higher.
Comvita Ltd was the biggest gainer on the benchmark
4 percent higher. The beauty-product maker earlier announced a
distribution joint-venture in China.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta; additional reporting by Anusha
Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)