Sept 7 Australian shares rose on Wednesday,
tracking Wall Street, while data at home showing the economy
last quarter expanded at its fastest annual pace in four years
helped buoy sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was 10.8 points, or 0.2
percent, higher at 5,424.4 at 0307 GMT.
The benchmark gained as much as 0.5 percent after the
Australian Bureau of Statistics reported gross domestic product
(GDP) in April-June rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier, just
short of market forecasts but up from around 2.9 percent in the
previous quarter.
On Tuesday, the benchmark lost 0.3 percent after the
country's central bank held interest rates at a record low as
expected, but provided no clues for future easing.
The U.S. economy's service sector expanded at a slower pace
in August than July, and the fall from the previous month was
the largest since the 2008 financial crisis, according to an
industry report released on Tuesday.
The chances of a U.S. rate hike in September dropped to 15
percent, from 21 percent, after the data, according to CME
Group's FedWatch tool.
Hawkish comments from some Fed officials recently increased
the probability of a rate hike this year, but expectations
declined since Friday's soft U.S. jobs report.
"I think there has been some response to the prospects of
U.S. Fed not raising interest rates," said Ric Spooner, chief
market strategist at CMC Markets.
Losses in Australian energy stocks were offset by
substantial gains in cyclicals, basic materials and some
financial stocks.
Gold miners posted massive gains with Northern Star
Resources and Evolution Mining adding 9
percent and 8 percent respectively, as gold held steady early on
Wednesday after rising as much as 2 percent in the previous
session.
Miner BHP Billiton gained 0.5 percent while Rio
Tinto Ltd was flat.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the biggest of the
"Big Four" banks, rose 0.5 percent.
The energy sector performed the worst as oil prices inched
lower. Oil explorers Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search
Ltd lost 1 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose to a
record high, up 0.7 percent, or 49.3 points, at 7552.9.
The gains were driven by cyclicals, staples and utility.
Dairy products maker A2 Milk was the biggest gainer
on the index rising 4.6 percent, while gaming business Skycity
Entertainment and telco Chorus Ltd also added
substantially at about 3 percent each.
(Additional reporting by Anusha Ravindranath; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)