Sept 9 Australian shares were lower for a second
straight day on Friday, with financials losing heavily after the
a European Central Bank meeting shed no light on future monetary
policy moves.
President Mario Draghi on Thursday said the ECB will study
options to ensure it can pursue its unprecedented money-printing
programme but did not hint at the anticipated extension of its
asset purchases, maintaining the March end-date.
Investors had expected the central bank to respond to
pressure for further easing by announcing an extension to its
asset purchase programme by year-end.
The ECB also cut its 2017 economic growth forecast to 1.6
percent from 1.7 percent seen in June.
The Australian main index fell to its lowest since
early July, down 42.35 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,343.40 by
0308 GMT.
"Essentially, the ECB meeting was disappointing," said Bill
Keenan, head of equities and research at Lonsec.
Gains in basic materials and energy, which came on the back
of a weaker dollar, were offset by losses in financials and
healthcare stocks.
Australia's biggest banks by market cap, Commonwealth Bank
of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp, were
both about 1.5 percent lower, as was National Australia Bank
.
The healthcare sector was pulled down by biotech firm with
European exposure CSL Ltd, which shed 2 percent.
Laboratory services provider Sonic Healthcare and
hospital operator Ramsay Health Care lost about 2.8
percent each.
Consumer stocks lost too, as retailers Wesfarmers Ltd
and Woolworths Ltd lost 0.8 percent and 1.6
percent respectively.
Mining majors Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd
added 1.6 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.
However, gold miner Newcrest Mining was nearly 3
percent lower, dragged the sector down.
Energy stocks were higher on oil prices, which
surged more than 4 percent on Thursday before pulling back on
profit-taking.
Oil Search Ltd gained 3.5 percent, while sector
heavyweight Woodside Petroleum was 0.6 percent higher.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.7
percent, or 52.42 points, lower at 7,482.3.
The benchmark was pulled lower by financials, utilities and
industrials, the biggest index constituents.
Internet-auction website Trade Me Group was the
biggest loser on the index. Westpac Banking Corp was 1
percent lower.
Air New Zealand and Auckland International Airport
, down 5 percent and 3 percent respectively, were also
among the biggest losers.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)