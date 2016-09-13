Sept 13 Australian shares rebounded on Tuesday,
boosted by materials and healthcare, after Federal Reserve Board
Governor Lael Brainard's comments on the U.S. economy
strengthened the view that the central bank would leave interest
rates unchanged next week.
Brainard said she wanted to see a stronger trend in U.S.
consumer spending and evidence of rising inflation before the
Fed raises rates, reducing prospects of a near-term interest
rate hike.
The dollar was nursing losses against its peers after
Brainard reiterated her dovish views.
"The rally that we saw in US trading after those
(Brainard's) comments is one of the reasons why we are seeing
such a positive performance today across the Asia-Pacific
region," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist with CMC
Markets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 17.89 points, or 0.3
percent, to 5,237.5 by 0255 GMT, offsetting three
straight-sessions of losses.
Strong gains in materials and healthcare offset losses in
energy.
Gold stocks were amongst the biggest gainers on the
benchmark index, with spot gold up about 0.3 percent by
0230 GMT. Newcrest Mining was 4 pct higher and
Evolution Mining climbed 2.9 percent.
Mining giants BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
gained 1 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, the world No. 4 iron
ore producer, rose more than 4 percent after announcing a $700
million term loan repayment.
Energy stocks were the biggest drag on the index as oil
prices fell in early trade on Tuesday on profit taking.
Oil explorer Oil Search was down nearly 2 percent while
Woodside Petroleum edged lower by 0.2 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index, which lost
2.5 percent on Monday, inched lower by 0.1 percent, or 4.96
points at 7,274.8.
Losses in utilities and telecom sector were offset by gains
in consumer and financial stocks.
Air New Zealand and Tower Ltd were among
the biggest gainers on the benchmark index, both climbing more
than 2 percent.
Energy company Mercury NZ Ltd was the biggest loser
on the index, sliding as much as 6.7 percent to its lowest since
June.
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)