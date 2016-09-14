Sept 14 Australian shares were flat on
Wednesday, with gains from financial stocks offset by declines
in materials and energy sector on the back of fall in oil
prices, while New Zealand shares dipped on wider-than-expected
current account deficit in the second quarter.
Oil prices slid as much as 3 percent on Tuesday after both
the world's energy watchdog and OPEC revised forecasts that
suggested the global crude glut could persist for much longer
than expected.
"In the last two to three days there's been a discrepancy.
We have underperformed the U.S. markets quite substantially. We
didn't recapture the losses that we had on Monday, whereas U.S.
did yesterday. So, we are already ahead in the current decline
in global equity markets," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at
IG Markets.
"The cautiousness is definitely coming. The Fed meeting is
one of them," he added.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 4.92 points, or 0.1
percent, to 5,212.7 by 0220 GMT.
Markets have been unsteady during the past few weeks on
uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates next week, though most analysts expect the Fed to wait
until later in the year.
Asset manager Platinum Investment Management was
the biggest gainer on the benchmark index, jumping 13.9 percent
to record its biggest intra-day percentage rise since January
2008 after it announced its intention to commence an on-market
share buy-back.
The "Big Four" banks gained between 0.6 percent to 1
percent.
Retail to resources giant Wesfarmers Ltd reversed losses to
climb more than 1 percent.
Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
both slipped more than 1 percent while Fortescue Metals Group
tumbled as much as 2.7 percent to its lowest in nearly
a month.
Energy stocks fell to their lowest in over two
months as oil prices tumbled overnight. Santos Ltd
declined for a seventh-straight session, falling as much as 5.1
percent to its lowest since April.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6
percent, or 46.74 points to 7,202.49.
New Zealand posted a wider-than-expected current account
deficit in the second quarter, official data showed
Wednesday.
Utilities and materials were the biggest drag on the index,
accounting for more than half of the losses.
Power generation company Meridian Energy was among
the biggest losers on the benchmark index, dropping more than 2
percent, as retail sales volumes in August fell 4.5 percent
year-on-year.
Air New Zealand sagged more than 2 percent after it
announced a decline in August group load factor.
