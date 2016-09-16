Sept 16 Australian shares pushed higher on
Friday, driven by banking stocks, with weak U.S. data dimming
the chances of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next
week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index had jumped 1.1 percent, or
59.04 points, to 5,298.9 by 0210 GMT, recording its biggest
intra-day percentage gain since July.
U.S. August retail sales fell more than expected amid weak
purchases of automobiles and a range of other goods. The
Commerce Department said retail sales dropped 0.3 percent after
edging up 0.1 percent in July.
"It (the climb in Australian markets) provides pretty clear
evidence, if that was needed, that next week's central bank
meetings, particularly the Fed meeting, are dominating the
short-term market thinking," said Ric Spooner, chief market
strategist at CMC Markets.
Investor sentiment also took a hit from other data on
Thursday showing a drop in U.S. manufacturing output last
month.
The Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England on Thursday
held interest rates steady.
Financial stocks accounted for nearly half of the gains on
the Australian benchmark. The 'Big Four' banks gained 1 percent
to 1.5 percent in early trading.
Coal miner Whitehaven Coal was the biggest
percentage gainer on the index, rising as much as 8.5 percent to
hit a more than 3-year high.
Energy stocks rose more than 2 percent as oil prices
climbed overnight.
Oil explorer Woodside Petroleum jumped more than 1
percent, while Santos Ltd snapped eight-straight
sessions of losses to rise 5 percent.
Mining giant BHP Billiton extended gains to rise 1
percent and Fortescue Metals Group gained 2 percent.
Shares in Telstra Corporation Ltd, Australia's
largest telecom company, advanced more than 1 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped
six-straight sessions of losses to rise 0.8 percent, or 58.3
points, to 7,254.54.
Telecoms, industrials and utilities pushed the index higher.
Consumer confidence in New Zealand rose in September to its
highest level since January, a survey showed.
Skycity Entertainment Group and Spark New Zealand
Ltd both advanced 2 percent.
Power generation company Meridian Energy Ltd was
among the top percentage gainers on the benchmark, climbing more
than 3 percent to record its biggest intra-day percentage rise
since June.
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan; Additional reporting by Rushil
Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)