Sept 20 Australian shares nudged lower on
Tuesday, pulled down by financial and telecom stocks, as
investors anxiously awaited outcomes from the Bank of Japan
and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings that conclude on
Wednesday.
The consensus is that the Fed will leave interest rates
unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting, with investors
focusing on the statement as well as Chair Janet Yellen's speech
for clues on the timing of the central bank's next interest rate
hike.
The Australian Securities Exchange opened without incident
on Tuesday after technical faults caused extensive disruptions
on Monday.
Financial and telecom stocks were the biggest drag on the
benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index which fell 0.2 percent or
12.2 points to 5,283 by 0312 GMT.
Conflicting reports on what the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might do
at its policy meeting stoked market uncertainty. Speculation is
rife that the BOJ will change tack in favour of a policy mix
that would add stimulus while protecting banks from problems
generated by negative interest rates on deposits.
Locally, Australia's central bank has hinted at a stable
outlook for interest rates having already cut twice this
year.
TPG Telecom was the biggest percentage loser on the
benchmark, falling as much as 23.1 percent to hit its lowest in
more than eight months.
Energy stocks slipped as oil prices fell after Venezuela
said the crude oil market was oversupplied.
Woodside Petroleum fell as much as 1.9 percent to its
lowest since August 4.
Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd reversed yesterday's
gains to slide 1.7 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was firmer
for a third straight session, rising 0.3 percent or 22.7 points
to 7,300.82.
Industrials, utilities and telecom stocks pushed the index
higher.
New Zealand Refining Company led the gains on the
benchmark, rising more than 3 percent.
Power generator Meridian Energy Ltd advanced more
than 2 percent while Genesis Energy gained 1.8 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan; Additional reporting by Krishna
V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)