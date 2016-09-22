Sept 22 Australian shares climbed for a third
straight session on Thursday, driven by mining and banking
stocks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates
unchanged.
The Fed kept its target rate for overnight lending between
banks in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, where it has
been since it hiked rates last December for the first time in
nearly a decade.
In a statement following a two-day policy meeting, the Fed
said it could tighten monetary policy by year-end if the labour
market had improved further.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8 pct, or 41.84 points
to 5,381.4 by 0217 GMT.
On Wednesday, Bank of Japan decided to adopt a target for
long-term interest rates in an overhaul of its massive stimulus
programme.
"The combination of what the Bank of Japan and Fed decided
to do justifies the removal of some short-term risk premium from
equity markets around the world including Australia, and that is
why we are seeing a rally today", said Ric Spooner, chief market
analyst for CMC Markets.
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe gave an
optimistic assessment of the economy in his first public
appearance, with growth underpinned by two rate cuts this year,
a lower currency and stable commodity prices.
Mining and financial stocks lifted the benchmark index,
accounting for more than half of the gains.
Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd rose as much as 3.2
percent to hit a near one-month high while Rio Tinto Ltd
jumped 3 percent.
Gold stocks jumped 6.1 percent after gold prices
rose to 1-1/2-week highs on Wednesday. Newcrest
Mining Ltd rose as much as 7.3 percent to record its
biggest intra-day percentage gain since June.
Australia's "Big Four" banks were up by between 0.4 percent
and 0.9 percent.
The energy index advanced as oil prices extended
gains after a surprise third consecutive weekly U.S. crude
inventory draw tightened the market. Oil major Woodside
Petroleum gained 2 percent while Origin Energy
rose 3 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index recovered
to rise 0.6 percent, or 42.48 points to 7,323.65.
New Zealand's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate
at 2.0 percent, but the high New Zealand dollar and lukewarm
inflation may soon spur it to cut.
Dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd nudged
0.2 percent higher after reporting an increase in its full year
net profit despite challenges in global dairy
markets.
TOWER Ltd was the biggest percentage gainer on the
benchmark, rising as much as 4.7 percent to record its biggest
intra-day percentage gain since May.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan; Additional reporting by Justin
George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)