Oct 4 Australian shares retreated on Tuesday,
dragged down by financial stocks, as investors awaited the
Reserve Bank of Australia's October policy meeting for some
impetus.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ticked lower by 20.81 points,
or 0.4 percent, to 5,457.7 by 0010 GMT.
Australia's central bank is widely expected to hold its cash
rate at a record low of 1.5 percent at its monthly policy
meeting on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of economists found on
Friday.
"Markets are very much cautious ahead of the monthly policy
meeting," said James McGlew, executive director of corporate
stockbroking at Argonaut.
Sentiment was also affected by stronger-than-expected U.S.
manufacturing data for September that boosted expectations that
the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by
December.
Traders are now pricing for a 62 percent chance of a U.S.
hike in December, and an 11 percent chance of a rate increase in
November, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
"There is no question that we are staring down a move
upwards in rates in the U.S.," McGlew added.
Financials were the biggest drag on the index, accounting
for more than half of the losses, with all four of the country's
big banks in the red.
Bank CEOs are set to be questioned over three days this week
by an Australian parliamentary committee that could propose
measures to limit the dominance of the major lenders, including
imposing a new levy.
Australian gas pipeline giant APA Group fell as
much as 3.5 percent to touch a two-week low.
Miner Iluka Resources was among the biggest losers
in the benchmark, tumbling more than 3 percent.
Coal rail hauler Aurizon Holdings dropped 1.4
percent while property company Goodman Group slipped
1.6 percent.
Sydney Airport Holdings extended losses into a
third-straight session, declining 2.3 percent to touch a near
two-week low.
Among gainers, global miner Rio Tinto rose a
further 0.7 percent to touch a five-month high. Chinese iron ore
imports rose in September, according to Reuters data, as its
steelmakers ramped up output in the face of tensions about the
country's steel exports.
Australian shares of London-based asset manager Henderson
Group soared as much as 14.1 percent, posting its
biggest intra-day percentage rise in more than 7 years, after
the firm agreed to buy U.S. rival Janus Capital in a $6
billion deal.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped
four sessions of gains to dip 0.3 pct, or 24.48 points, to
7,348.01.
Utilities, materials and financials accounted for most of
the losses on the benchmark.
NZX Ltd was the top percentage loser, falling as
much as 5.7 percent to record its biggest intra-day percentage
fall in more than four years, after it announced that its CEO
will step down.
Power generation company Meridian Energy Ltd sagged
1.9 percent while Contact Energy shed 1.2 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan; Additional Reporting by Justin
George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)