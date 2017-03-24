March 24 Australian shares posted their biggest
intra-day gain in more than three weeks on Friday, led by
financials and healthcare stocks and clawing back this week's
earlier losses, as investors eyed the possibility of an imminent
U.S. healthcare vote.
The market has continued to recover from the 90-point fall
on Wednesday, which followed the Trump administration's
struggles to push through the healthcare overhaul, seen by
investors as a sign he may also face setbacks delivering
promised corporate tax cuts.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1 percent, or 56.85
points to 5,764.80 by 0108 GMT.
"We are seeing a bit of oversold price recovery coming into
Australian market today," said Gary Burton, analyst at IG
Markets.
The effect of the U.S. healthcare bill delay initially
weighed on Australian stocks but news of a vote later on Friday
helped stocks stage a recovery, Burton said.
The U.S. House of Representatives had been scheduled to vote
on the bill on Thursday, but leaders put off the vote after
failing to find enough support among Republicans to pass it.
The healthcare index rose 1.4 percent, while
financials index was up 1.4 percent.
Australia's biggest pharma company by market capitalisation,
CSL Ltd rose 1.7 percent, while shares of Cochlear Ltd
gained 1.4 percent.
Australia's "big four" banks rose between 0.9 percent to 1.5
percent.
Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals rose 1.5 percent
after it said it will pay down a $1 billion term loan, reducing
its debt to $3.6 billion.
Shares of BHP Billiton rose 0.8 percent.
The strike at Chile's Escondida, which is operated by BHP,
is ending after workers decided to invoke a rarely used legal
provision that allows them to extend their old contract, the
union said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, gold stocks lost some shine, with the Aussie gold
index shedding 1.4 percent.
Evolution Mining lost 4.2 percent and Newcrest
Mining fell 0.4 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent or 10.58 points at 7,073.13.
Healthcare and industrials stocks led the index, with Fisher
& Paykel Healthcare Corp gaining 1.1 percent while
Auckland International Airport Ltd rose 0.9 percent.
($1 = 1.3101 Australian dollars)
