April 4 Australian shares edged down on Tuesday,
with financials accounting for nearly half the losses on the
index, as investors awaited the central bank's decision later in
the day.
The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 7.48 points, or 0.13
percent, to 5,865.200 by 0231 GMT.
Australia's central bank is expected to stand pat on its
cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent, a Reuters poll of
economists showed on Friday.
"There's very little chance you're going to see a rate rise
here, but quite clearly the heat in the housing prices on the
eastern seaboard is now weighing heavily on their thinking,"
said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stock broking
at Argonaut.
"And I reckon if the underlying economy was a little bit
more robust, then the interest rate rise will almost be a
given."
Australian home prices hit new records while building
approvals jumped the most in seven months, data from property
consultant CoreLogic showed on Monday, even as regulators
launched new measures to cool the red-hot property
market.
Markets also took leads from Wall Street, as investors
questioned whether U.S. President Donald Trump's administration
would deliver on its pro-business economic stimulus.
Financials declined 0.2 percent, with the "Big Four"
banks leading the losses.
Consumer stocks were the second biggest losers on the index,
with Wesfarmers Ltd and Woolworths Ltd
declining 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.
Paring the losses on the index, material stocks
gained nearly 1 percent, with South32 Ltd leading the
gains on the index.
Gold miners rose over 3 percent as the yellow metal
hit a one-week high buoyed by a weaker dollar, and as investors
turned to safe-haven assets over geopolitical worries.
Newcrest Mining Ltd gained 2.6 percent and
Evolution Mining Ltd rose 3.5 percent.
Australian thermal coal prices rose to a four-month high on
Monday due to a disruption to domestic exports from Cyclone
Debbie, which struck last week.
The impact of the cyclone will hit coal mines operated by
BHP Billiton Ltd and Glencore PLC, and
raises the prospect of major producers declaring force majeure.
Shares of coal miners with assets in jurisdictions that were
not impacted by Debbie surged.
Whitehaven Coal Ltd climbed 7.9 percent, while New
Hope Corporation Ltd gained 4.6 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent to 7,232.65 points, helped by gains in utilities and
real estate stocks.
Electric utilities company Mercury NZ Ltd rose 1
percent, while Property for Industry Ltd gained 2.5
percent.
