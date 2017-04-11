April 11 Australian shares extended gains for a
third straight session on Tuesday, hitting a fresh two-year
high, as a rally in global oil prices continued to push energy
stocks higher.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5 percent, or 29.116
points, to 5,942 by 0256 GMT.
Crude oil climbed to a five-week high on Tuesday,
underpinned by a shutdown at Libya's largest oilfield over the
weekend and on geopolitical uncertainty in Syria.
The Libyan outage added fuel to a rally that started late
last week after the United States fired missiles at a Syrian
government air base.
While Syria produces only small volumes of oil, the Middle
East is home to more than a quarter of the world's oil output.
In Australia, the energy index rose for a third
straight day, touching its highest in nineteen months.
Oil major Woodside Petroleum Ltd was the top
gainer, rising as much as 2.3 percent.
Origin Energy Ltd climbed as much as 1.1 percent,
while Oil Search Ltd hit a six-month high.
The mining sector benchmark, on the other hand,
slipped 0.2 percent, weighed down by heavyweight BHP Billiton
which fell as much as 2.4 percent at one point.
BHP Billiton rejected a plan by activist shareholder Elliott
Advisors to scrap the miner's dual company structure, split off
its oil business and return more cash to investors, saying the
costs would outweigh any benefits.
Elliott outlined the proposals in a letter to directors at
BHP, adding the world's biggest miner to a string of firms where
it has lobbied for action to boost shareholder returns,
including Samsung Electronics, Akzo Nobel and SABMiller.
Financials outperformed, with the index at its
highest in over a week. The "Big Four" banks gained between 0.4
percent and 1.2 percent.
"There doesn't necessarily need to be a reason why a
sector's doing well, you just need a pension fund or a buy-side
fund to say we're buying banks today and the market will be up,"
said Chris Weston, Institutional lender at IG Markets.
"There's good momentum in the banks, and what seems to be at
the moment is if we're getting a flat lead in from Wall Street,
we tend to see the market doing quite well and the banks are
usually half the movement."
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.2
percent up, or 13.03 points higher, to 7,251.89.
Healthcare stocks and utilities led the gains.
Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp
rose 2.1 percent, while Meridian Energy Ltd
added 0.5 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Kim Coghill)