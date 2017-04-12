April 12 Australian shares edged lower on
Wednesday, snapping three straight sessions of gains, due to a
sell-off in some telecom companies and rising geopolitical risks
in the Middle East and Asia.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.2 percent, or 11.874
points, to 5,917.4 by 0250 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.3 percent
up on Tuesday.
Shares of Telstra Corp dropped as much as 8.6
percent to its lowest level since 2012, after rival TPG Telecom
Ltd won an auction for mobile phone airspace that will
pave the way for the firm to bring services to 80 percent of the
population.
Telstra was not allowed to bid in the government auction
because of its dominant market position. TPG stocks were
suspended ahead of the announcement and will not resume trading
until April 18.
"Those that want to take up (TPG's) offer are not able to
hedge themselves in TPG as the stock is still suspended," said
Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
"So another way to get into the offer would be to sell off
another major telecom stock. Part of the pressure on Telstra
today is coming from investors lightening up in the sector."
Telecoms services provider Vocus Group Ltd also
plummeted as much as 5.9 percent to more than a three-year low.
"There isn't a direct correlation between the stocks but
rather elements of a proxy hedge in selling Telstra and Vocus,"
McCarthy added.
Healthcare stocks were another drag, with CSL Ltd
losing over 1 percent and Mayne Pharma Group Ltd
dropping to almost a three-week low.
Stocks were also under pressure from rising geopolitical
tensions over U.S. relations with Russia and North Korea,
sending investors to safer assets. Gold hit a five-month high.
St. Barbara Ltd extended gains for an eighth
straight session, hitting a six-month high. Newcrest Mining Ltd
and Evolution Mining Ltd rose 2 percent and
1.3 percent, respectively.
Financials were largely subdued with two of the "Big
Four" banks flat. ANZ edged up 0.5 percent and Westpac
Banking slipped 0.3 percent.
"If we look at the financial sector, it's somewhat below its
previous high mark. There's an element of 'catch up' that we're
seeing from the banks today with regards to their support to the
index," said McCarthy.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was
down 0.1 percent, or 4.38 points, to 7,250 points, touching a
one-week low.
Materials and industrials led the losses.
The country's largest building firm Fletcher Building Ltd
was the biggest loser, falling nearly 2 percent.
(Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Randy Fabi)