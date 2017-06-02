June 2 Australian shares were broadly higher on
Friday and on track for a second straight week of gains as Wall
Street celebrated upbeat economic data.
Each of the major U.S. indexes touched record highs after
economic indicators suggested the economy was picking up speed,
bolstering firm expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate rise
in June.
The ADP private sector report showed 253,000 jobs were added
in May, beating a Reuters poll of 185,000 and providing a sturdy
platform for the official non-farm payrolls report later in the
day.
"We've got a positive lead from Wall Street to work off this
morning and we're seeing continuation in terms of bargain
hunting in the financial space," said Ben Le Brun, markets
analyst at OptionXpress.
"Perhaps we're seeing bargain hunting across the market
given we've seen a sizeable pullback in the month of May."
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9 percent to 5,791.30
by 0327 GMT. It gained 0.2 percent in the previous session and
had lost 3.4 percent in May.
Basic materials stocks gained as iron ore prices recovered
from a week-long losing streak.
The most-traded iron-ore contract on China's Dalian
Commodity Exchange was up 1.2 percent, after shedding
about 15 percent over the past six sessions, an unwelcome
development for Australia's biggest export.
Mining sector bellwethers Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton were up 1.7 percent and 1 percent
respectively, while world's fourth-largest iron-ore miner
Fortescue Metals Group was 1.2 percent higher.
Despite Friday's gains, the metals and miners index
is headed for weekly losses.
Major banks contributed most to the benchmark, rising in a
range of 0.8 percent to 1.4 percent, with the ASX financial
index set for its best week in a month.
Utilities, among the best performers in the previous session,
was the only sector in the red.
Electricity generator and distributor AGL Energy
fell 3.3 percent to a two-month low of A$25.85, the sector's
biggest decliner.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent to 7,482.82 and is headed for a second straight week of
profits.
Financials and consumer shares were the biggest contributors
to the gains, with building materials maker Fletcher Building
Ltd clocking gains of 2.7 percent, making it the main
index's top performer.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Additional reporting by Nicole
Pinto)