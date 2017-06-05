June 5 Australian shares declined on Monday,
with financial stocks leading the losses despite advances on
Wall Street as investors studied disappointing U.S. jobs data.
The data out on Friday suggested the labour market of the
world's largest economy was losing momentum despite the
unemployment rate falling to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.
By 0242 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 42.914
points, or 0.7 percent to 5,745. The index rose the past four
days, including a 0.9 percent gain on Friday.
The 'Big Four' banks were the biggest drags on the index,
followed by mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP.
"We've got some top-down selling," says Michael McCarthy, an
analyst at CMC Markets. "I suspect that one of the reason we're
seeing that top-down selling today is that investors .. are less
positive about the (job) numbers we got on Friday."
The financial index was down 1.7 pct as the four
biggest banks lost between 1.3 percent and 2.2 percent.
Westpac Banking Corp hit lowest in nearly seven
months, down 2.1 percent, while ANZ Banking lost as
much as 2.7 percent, its biggest intraday fall in nearly four
weeks.
The materials and mining index was 0.8 percent
lower, tracking overnight losses in iron ore and copper. Rio
Tinto was down over 1 percent, while BHP declined up to 2.2
percent.
BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said on Monday he has
not met with activist investor Elliott Management since they had
talks in Barcelona. BHP had rejected Elliot's proposal to
overhaul its corporate structure and spin off its U.S. oil
division in April.
Monday's falls in the index were contained by higher gold
prices keeping the gold stocks buoyant.
Resolute Mining and Evolution Mining were
among the top gainers on the index, rising more than 2 percent
each.
Energy stocks contributed to the benchmark's decline as oil
remained subdued with an increase in U.S. output leading to
continued oversupply concerns.
Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search were
down 1.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
On the other hand, gains in AGL Energy of up to 1.9
percent and Origin Energy of 0.5 percent, pushed up the
utility sector, while a 1.8 percent gain for Transurban Group
lent support to the industrial sector.
The New Zealand stock market was closed for a holiday. The
benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.7 percent on Friday.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Susan Mathew; additional reporting by Ambar
Warrick in Bengaluru)