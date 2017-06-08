June 8 Australian shares were effectively flat
from the previous session on Thursday as investors digested
disappointing trade data out earlier in the day.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.03 percent, or 0.828
points, up to 5,668 by 0305 GMT. The index had closed 0.274
points lower on Wednesday.
Australia's A$555 million ($417.92 million) April trade
surplus out on Thursday missed expectations of A$ 1.95 billion,
signalling another round of disappointing economic growth.
Australia posted its slowest rate of economic growth since
2009 in the March quarter, data showed on Wednesday.
James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking
at Argonaut, said Thursday's trade balance was cyclical.
ASX stocks fell slightly on the trade news before steadying.
Energy shares fell on overnight declines in oil prices with
Woodside Petroleum falling 2.1 percent and Oil Search
down 1.6 percent, its lowest in nearly three months.
Basic material stocks declined on falls in iron ore, copper
and gold prices.
BHP and Fortescue Metals lost 0.04 percent
and 3 percent respectively, while Rio Tinto eked out
marginal gains.
Gold bellwether Newcrest Mining shed as much as 1.9
percent, it biggest intraday loss in two weeks.
Telecom stocks Telstra and TPG Telecom
fell more than 1.6 percent each, with Telstra being the biggest
drag on the benchmark. Argonaut's McGlew said Telstra shares may
be seeing some profit-taking.
A gain of up to 3.2 percent in CSL Ltd, its biggest
intraday gain in nearly four months, drove healthcare stocks
higher.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost
0.2202 percent, or 15.11 points, to 7,452.79 on track to post
its third straight session of losses.
Auckland International Airport and Ryman
Healthcare declined 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent, taking
the most off the index.
Spark New Zealand, which was the biggest drag in
the previous session, gained 0.7 percent on Thursday.
For more individual stocks activity click on
($1 = 1.3280 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Nicole Pinto)