June 12 New Zealand shares eked out minor gains
in subdued trade on Monday, bolstered by strength in consumer
and utilities sectors, while Australian markets were closed for
a public holiday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.16
percent, or 12.08 points higher, at 7,448.18 by 0232 GMT.
Financial markets were closed in Australia for a public
holiday.
"We have a reasonable Australian institutions presence on
our market here, so we will have a pretty quiet Monday," said
James Smalley, director/investment adviser at Hamilton Hindin
Greene.
Gains in consumer and utilities stocks helped counter losses
in tech and industrial sectors.
Sky Network Television Ltd and a2 Milk Company
, adding 2.9 percent and 1.2 percent respectively, were
the benchmark index's biggest gainers by weight.
Auckland International Airport and Fletcher
Building were the biggest losers, down about 0.4
percent each.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Additional reporting by Christina
Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)