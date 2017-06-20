June 20 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, led
down by real estate and financials stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index, which rose the past two
sessions, was off 0.4 percent or 22.87 points to 5,782.20 at
0341 GMT. The benchmark gained 0.5 percent on Monday.
Australia's real estate investment trusts (REITs) face a
combination of severe cyclical consumer slowdown and structural
pressure from e-commerce, which is affecting retail margins and
reducing demand for physical space, Morgan Stanley in a note.
The brokerage downgraded property stocks Scentre Group
and GPT Group, which were among Tuesday's top
losers on the benchmark index.
Financial stocks also weighed on the index with the "Big
Four" banks falling between 0.7 and 0.9 percent.
Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded the long-term
credit ratings for those lenders to Aa3 from Aa2, saying it sees
elevated risks in the housing sector.
Energy stocks also contributed to Tuesday's drop,
falling as much as 1.2 percent to a near three-month low.
Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Monday to a seven-month
low as market players saw more signs that rising crude
production in the United States, Libya and Nigeria is
undercutting OPEC-led efforts to support the market with output
curbs.
Woodside Petroleum Ltd shed 1.4 percent to slide to
its lowest in more than six months and Origin Energy Ltd
declined 1.6 percent.
Bucking the trend, gold stocks gained the most in the
benchmark. Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after hitting
near five-week lows the previous session.
Gold miner Independence Group NL , down the past
two sessions, rose as much as 6.8 percent.
New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index, which has advanced
the past five sessions, rose 0.2 percent or 11.83 points to
7,603.86, a record high. The benchmark index is on track to
record its sixth session of gains.
Gains in material and information technology stocks helped
push the index higher.
Software services provider Xero ltd extended gains
into a fifth session, rising as much as 3.4 percent, while
building materials manufacturer Fletcher Building Ltd
climbed 2.5 percent to its highest in nearly one month.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)