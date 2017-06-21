June 21 Australian shares tumbled on Wednesday
as materials stocks suffered due to slumping commodities prices
while financial counters hit a one-week low.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.4 percent, or 77.55
points, to 5,679.70 at 0329 GMT. The benchmark on Tuesday ended
0.8 percent lower.
Australia's metals and mining index fell as much as
2.5 percent to its lowest in over a month as Chinese steel
futures slipped on Tuesday after a four-day rise.
Pushing down the futures was of slower demand in the world's
top steel consumer as rains affected construction activity in
many parts of the country.
Raw material iron ore was under pressure on the weaker steel
prices. Most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
eased 0.7 percent to 430.50 yuan a tonne on Tuesday.
Miner Rio Tinto declined as much as 3 percent to
its lowest in more than a month, extending losses into a seventh
straight session. BHP Billiton hit a seven-month low
after falling as much as 3.7 percent.
Financials stocks also dragged the index lower, with
the "Big Four" banks losing between 1.3 percent and 2.4 percent.
"Often in the Australian market, index related selling puts
pressure on banks," said Ric Spooner, chief market strategist
at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"So if we do have people, for example international
investors, lessening their exposure to the Australian markets
because of weaker commodity prices, then sometimes it involves
selling mixed stocks generally including banks to reduce overall
country exposure," Spooner added.
Gold stocks also suffered losses after the metal hit a
five-week low on Tuesday. Newcrest Mining Ltd shed 1.5
percent to touch its lowest in nearly a month.
Energy stocks were hurt by a 2 percent fall in oil prices on
Tuesday, as a result of increased supply from several key
producers overshadowing high compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil
producers with a deal to cut global output.
Woodside Petroleum Ltd shed as much as 2.9 percent,
hitting a seven-month low and Origin Energy Ltd dropped
to a near three-month low.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index, which
slipped 0.1 percent on Tuesday, dropped 0.5 percent, or 39.32
points, to 7,547.21.
Losses in healthcare and materials stocks dragged the index
down. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd lost
1.5 percent and Fletcher Building Ltd 2.1 percent.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is widely expected to
keep its cash rate at a record-low 1.75 percent at a meeting
Thursday, a Reuters poll showed.
For more individual stocks activity click on
