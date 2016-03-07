SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 7 Reuters) - Australian shares
surged to a two-month high on Monday, as investors swooped on
cheap stocks after months of heavy selling, and rebounding
commodity prices lifted the mining sector while New Zealand
stocks held near-record levels.
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 46.475 points to
5,136.5 by 0205 GMT, its highest intra-day level since Jan. 6,
and its sixth consecutive day of gains.
After a sombre start to 2016, the benchmark rallied 4.3
percent last week, the largest weekly gain since October.
"We are witnessing an aggressive rally in underperforming
stocks as opposed to strong buying in the quality names or long
term, high conviction investing," said Matthew Felsman, a
private wealth adviser at APP Securities Pty Ltd.
"The recent buying is likely a combination of short covering
by traders and underweight fund managers chasing a few battered
stocks that can be perceived to be cheap."
Resources stocks led the market higher after iron ore
climbed above $52 a tonne to levels last seen in October, while
copper prices climbed to their highest in four months.
The ASX 300 Metals & Mining Index rose nearly 4
percent to its highest since November.
Fortescue Metals Group was the biggest gainer, up
12.6 percent to flirt with a 2016 peak, while BHP Billiton
leapt 5 percent, while Rio Tinto put on 3.3
percent.
Energy stocks also firmed, with Whitehaven Coal up
10.7 percent and Beach Energy up nearly 8 percent.
Banks also gained, recovering from a sell-off that has come
from concerns that the housing sector is overheated.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 1.3 percent,
Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group added 1.5 percent and National Australia
Bank is up 2 percent.
Law firm Slater & Gordon clawed back 7 percent
after intense selling, that has seen its market capitalisation
slump, since a series of profit warnings began last year.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat
after hitting record levels.
The index was up 0.1 percent or 3.7 points at 6,421.83
during the morning trading, after hitting a record high of
6,426.57 on Monday.
The biggest gainers were Heartland Bank, which rose
up 1.71 percent and A2 Milk which is up 1.67 percent.
Health software company Orion Health Group gained 1.2
percent.
Casino operator Sky City lost 0.88 percent and Sky
TV fell 0.90 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)