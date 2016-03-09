By Colin Packham and Charlotte Greenfield
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 9
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 9 Australian shares
edged higher on Wednesday, a day after posting their first loss
in seven sessions, as traders shrugged off pressure from a drop
on Wall Street and weaker oil prices.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.26 percent at
5,123.0 by 0206 GMT. The index fell 0.68 percent on Tuesday,
easing off a two-month high hit in the previous session.
"Some of the initial burst of selling has evaporated and we
have seen some bargain buying," said Chris Conway, head of
research and trading at Australian Stock Report.
"We had this amazing run where we were higher on the back of
rising oil prices. We had a bit of wobble, but I think people
are looking it and are still positive."
Financials led the Australian index higher. Shares in
National Australia Bank, Westpac Banking Corp
and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group all rose
more than 1 percent.
Resources stocks edged lower, but were off the lows of the
session, as stronger iron ore prices provided some support.
A dip in oil prices weighed on the energy sector, with
Woodside Petroleum Ltd and Santos Ltd both
dropping more than 3 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged
higher. The index was up 0.1 percent, or 5 points, at 6,451.7,
easing slightly after hitting a fresh all-time high of 6,456.44.
The biggest losers were rubber goods manufacturer Skellerup
and NZ Refinery as the stocks traded
ex-dividend. Skellerup fell 5.49 percent while NZ Refining lost
4.41 percent.
Electricity infrastructure company Vector lost 1.22
percent and Auckland Airport fell 1.09 percent.
A2 Milk led the gains, rising 2.81 percent, and
insurance company Tower increased 1.19 percent.
Shares in Fonterra's fund, which provides investor
exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, fell after critical
media coverage in the wake of the company's announcement on
Tuesday that it was cutting its forecast payout to farmers.
"Fonterra's been in the news quite a bit at the moment, so
it could be influencing investors," said Grant Williamson,
broker at Hamilton Hindon Greene.
(Reporting by Colin Packham and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing
by Savio D'Souza)