By Charlotte Greenfield and Wayne Cole
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 10
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 10 Australian shares
inched ahead on Thursday as higher oil prices lifted the energy
sector, while the New Zealand market touched a new peak after a
surprise cut in domestic interest rates.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 2 points to 5,159.5.
The benchmark bounced almost 1 percent on Wednesday but stopped
short of tough resistance around the week's peak of 5,182.5,
which had been the highest reading since early January.
Shares of Australian oil companies rose after U.S. crude hit
three-month highs on a big gasoline inventory drawdown and
speculation that top producers might agree soon to an output
freeze.
The S&P/ASX 200 Energy (GIC) Index rose 1.6 percent
after two sessions of losses. Woodside Petroleum Ltd,
Oil Search Ltd and Santos Ltd all made ground.
The mood globally was cautious as markets wait to see what
the European Central Bank does at its policy meeting later on
Thursday.
Some sort of easing is widely expected, but investors are
reluctant to wager on aggressive stimulus given the central bank
disappointed so badly back in December.
Perhaps aiming to pre-empt the ECB, New Zealand's central
bank cut its cash rate a quarter of a point to an all-time low
of 2.25 percent.
Citing a worrying fall in inflation expectations, the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) also indicated that further
cuts might be necessary in the months ahead.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index reacted by
rising 0.5 percent to 6,491, having touched a record high at
6,506. The drop in rates made stocks paying dividends look more
attractive.
"I think the market is very much driven by the surprise rate
cut, the currency coming off, yield players in and also any
currency players," said Brad Gordon, investment advisor at
Macquarie Equities.
Yield stocks such as Spark gained, with the
telecoms provider up 1.25 percent.
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, whose offshore sales
benefit from a lower New Zealand currency, rose 1.1 percent.
Dual-listed ANZ Bank rose 2.85 percent as the bank
announced it was considering making two offers of unsecured
bonds.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)