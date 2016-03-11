SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 11 Australian stocks
struggled to gain traction on Friday due largely to lacklustre
performance by the big banks and miners, while New Zealand
consolidated after scaling an all-time high on Thursday.
Investors turned wary following a volatile session in global
markets overnight as the European Central Bank muddled its
easing message by suggesting it was running out of room to cut
interest rates.
The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.1 percent, or 6.9
points, to 5,157.00 by 0316 GMT, on track to end higher for a
second week. It was up 1.4 percent so far this week, extending
last week's 4.3 percent rally.
The big banks were modestly higher, though Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group underperformed with a 0.6 percent
dip. Investors also sold the global miners, knocking 1.6 percent
off shares in BHP Billiton.
Also under pressure as well were several stocks earmarked to
be removed from the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index by the index
compiler following a quarterly review.
Among those stocks, Cabcharge Australia shed 5.7
percent, while law firm Slater & Gordon dropped 4.9
percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was barely
changed at 6,508.06, holding just under a record high of
6,513.62 set on Thursday after a surprise interest rate cut by
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
"We had a bit of a knee-jerk reaction on the upside in
response to both the interest rates cut and the significant drop
in the New Zealand dollar. However, that seems to have been
pretty short-lived and we've gone back to reality," said Grant
Williamson, investment advisor at Hamilton Hindin Greene.
However the benchmark was set for a weekly gain of 1.4
percent.
The Warehouse Group rose 1.4 percent after the
consumer goods retailer posted half year net profit growth of
32.2 percent.
ANZ led losses, falling 2.1 percent while Mighty
River Power lost 0.2 percent.
Air New Zealand fell 2.1 percent and Fisher and
Paykel Healthcare lost 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Ian Chua and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Eric
Meijer)