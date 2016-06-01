MELBOURNE/WELLINGTON, June 1 Australian and New
Zealand shares fell on Wednesday, as investors took profits in
banks, miners and energy stocks, but surprisingly strong
Australian first quarter economic growth helped stem market
losses.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.9 percent, or 47.3
points, at 5,331.3 by 0209 GMT after touching a low of 5,306.3.
Australia's gross domestic product grew 1.1 percent in the
March quarter from the previous quarter, well above forecasts
thanks to strong exports, which drove the Australian dollar up
nearly half a U.S. cent as the need for another rate cut
dwindled.
"The economic growth numbers came in quite strong which
helped reduce the (market's) losses," said Steven Daghlian, a
market analyst at Commonwealth Securities.
Selling across most sectors reflected investors looking to
take some money off the table following a seven-week winning
streak, Daghlian said.
Three of the big four banks were down more than 1.2 percent,
while Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell 0.9 percent.
A private survey showing China's manufacturing growth
remained weak weighed on the mining sector. BHP Billiton
and South32 fell more than 3 percent, and Rio
Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group were down
more than 1 percent.
Australian explorer Rox Resources defied weakness
in the resources sector, more than doubling in value after it
announced what it called a "world class" zinc discovery in
Australia's Northern Territory. Rox was the day's most active
stock, rocketing to an 18-month high of 3.3 cents.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading
down 0.2 percent, or 14 points, at 7,025.14 as the market re-set
after heavy month-end trading on Tuesday, said Nigel Scott, a
broker for Craigs Investment Partners.
The biggest gainers included Freightways, up 3.8
percent, while the biggest losers included Heartland Bank
, down 2.3 percent.
Scott said there were few local drivers so investors were
largely focused on global events. There were some jitters, he
said, after two polls showed British voters were leaning in
favour of exiting the European Union in a June 23 referendum.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Rebecca Howard; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)