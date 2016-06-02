By Colin Packham and Charlotte Greenfield
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 2
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 2 Australian shares fell
to more than two-week lows on Thursday as market sentiment
remained under pressure from weak Chinese economic data and
expectations that Australia may delay widely expected interest
rate cuts.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9 percent, or 48.07
points to 5,275.1 by 0254 GMT, the lowest since May 9. The
benchmark fell 1 percent on Wednesday.
"There are a range of factors weighing today. The key one I
think is the disappointment over China's PMI data, concerns are
increasingly turning to China," said Angus Nicholson, market
analyst, IG Markets.
China's manufacturing activity showed signs of steadying in
May but remained weak amid soft demand at home and abroad,
suggesting the world's second-largest economy is still
struggling to regain traction.
"The fact that (Australian) GDP figures were much stronger
than many had expected has cast some doubt on where the market
was positioned for interest rate cuts."
Australia's economic growth boomed past expectations in the
first quarter with the annual pace speeding to its fastest in
over three years, an upbeat result that all but assures the
central bank will be on hold at its policy meeting next week.
The strong Australian economic data and subsequent interest
rate uncertainty weighed on the country's financial stocks, with
the sector falling 0.35 percent.
Shares in Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group all fell more than 1 percent.
National Australia Bank Ltd fell more than 1.5
percent as shares hit a near one-month low.
Australia's largest miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio
Tinto Ltd both fell more than 1 percent as the price of
iron ore fell.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index looked set
for a second day of losses as it retracted from six consecutive
sessions of gains which saw the market at record levels.
The index was down 0.10 percent or 6.68 points at 7,015.47.
Restaurant Brand which operates KFC and Pizza Hut,
lost 1.08 percent after announcing its first-quarter sales.
Outdoor equipment retailer Kathmandu lost 3.2
percent and A2 Milk fell 2.46 percent.
Accounting software Xero led gains, rising 3.06
percent, while health software company Orion Health Group
rose 0.97 percent and Sky TV was up 1.32
percent.
(Reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney; Reporting by Charlotte
Greenfield in Wellington; Editing by Kim Coghill)