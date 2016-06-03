SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 3 Australian and New Zealand shares rose on Friday, in line with Wall Street, as investors bet on an upbeat U.S. jobs report, while gains in key commodity prices drove up resource stocks.

Markets expect U.S. employment data to show a non-farm payroll increase of about 164,000 and 0.2 percent rise in average wage earnings in May.

The prices of oil and base metals, meanwhile rose, creating support for resource and energy stocks.

At 0431 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 33.8 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,312.7, clawing back most of the previous day's losses. After its worst start to a year in decades, the benchmark is now up 0.6 percent for 2016 so far.

Banks led the advance amid hopes the stocks will be more attractive if Australia cuts interest rates for a second time in 2016, which will boost the economy by lowering borrowing costs.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rose 1.6 percent, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia firmed 0.1 percent, Westpac Banking Corp gained 0.2 percent and National Australia Bank grew 0.7 percent.

Miners also fared well, with BHP Billiton 1.6 percent higher, rival Rio Tinto up by 0.9 percent and its spin-off, South32 gaining 1.2 percent.

Among energy stocks, Origin Energy rose 0.6 percent, Caltex Australia added 1.3 percent and Santos was up 2.8 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 18.9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,022.0, leaving the index poised for its second week of gains.

Steel product manufacturer Steel Tube rose 8.7 percent as investors hunted for bargains after the company fell four sessions in a row.

Tech companies gained, with accounting software firm Xero up 2.09 percent and online auction site Trade Me rising 0.9 percent.

Air New Zealand rose 1.4 percent, while Auckland Airport was up 1.4 percent.

Outdoor equipment retailer Kathmandu lost 1.3 percent and power companies struggled, with Contact Energy down 0.6 percent and Mighty River Power losing 0.5 percent.

For more individual stocks activity click on

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)