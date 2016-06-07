* Banks, miners, energy shares rally on ASX
* Estia biggest loser on the index
* NZ unchanged in light trading
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 7 Australian shares rose
0.5 percent on Tuesday as resources and energy firms benefited
from rising commodity prices and optimism on Wall Street after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave an upbeat assessment of
the U.S. economy.
Investors were also watching out for the Reserve Bank of
Australia's (RBA) monthly policy outcome due out later in the
session. The central bank is seen certain to hold rates at a
record low of 1.75 percent following a cut in May.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 24.58 points to 5,385 by
0228 GMT. The benchmark ended up 0.8 on Monday, within reach of
a recent nine-month high of 5,427.7.
Overnight, U.S. stocks rose as Yellen remained upbeat about
the overall U.S. economic outlook and said interest rate hikes
are coming, but she gave no fresh hints about timing.
"With commodities-linked plays rallying and yield plays back
in focus due to the likelihood of further Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) cuts locally, we finally have a platform for the
Aussie market to break higher," said Chris Conway, Head of
Research at Australian Stock Report.
Conway expects the market to break above 5400 if data from
China is supportive.
Major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
rallied 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent respectively. Fortescue
jumped over 3 percent.
Energy companies also added to gains with Santos
rising 4.4 percent and Woodside up nearly 2 percent.
The major banks were mixed. Commonwealth Bank and
Westpac rose 1.3 percent each while ANZ
slipped 0.2 percent.
Estia was the biggest loser on the index after The
Australian newspaper reported that the federal health department
will audit the healthcare provider over aged-care claims. Its
shares slipped over 9 percent in mid-day trades.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely
unchanged, up 0.1 percent or 8 points at 7,032.47.
Macquarie Equities Investment Advisor Brad Gordon said
trading was light as investors tread water ahead of the RBA and
Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decisions this week. He said
the New Zealand dollar's strong rise against its U.S.
counterpart may be keeping some people on the sidelines.
Gordon noted that Australia's market has started off higher,
which could help bolster sentiment in New Zealand.
The biggest gainers were Comvita, which rose 1.2
percent. In the other direction A2 Milk fell 4.6 percent
in light trade.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)