By Cecile Lefort and Charlotte Greenfield
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 15 Australian shares
dropped to a two-month low on Wednesday hit by falling
commodity prices and Brexit concerns, but New Zealand stocks
gained helped by strong earnings from a dairy producer.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 9.362 points, or 0.2
percent, to 5,193.9 by 0315 GMT. At one point, the index slipped
to its weakest since April 19.
Financial institutions and major miners led the market
lower. The Big Four banks were all down between 0.4 percent and
0.7 percent. Investors are worried about the potential exit of
Britain from the European Union and awaiting the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy decision later in the global day.
The material index skidded around 1 percent as
concerns about global growth weighed on commodity prices, from
copper to iron ore.
Demand for safe-haven gold also eased but that was due to
profit-taking following recent hefty gains.
Mining giant BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals
Group fell 0.9 percent each, Rio Tinto was
down 0.6 percent while Newcrest Mining slumped 2
percent.
In contrast, the energy index rose 0.6 percent
defying a slide in oil prices with LNG the clear
outperformer. It bounced 19 percent following two sessions of
deep losses. It touched an eight-month peak last week, largely
due to a strong pick-up in liquefied natural gas prices.
Biotech company Mesoblast was another big winner,
up 15 percent on bargain hunting. The stock plummeted 42 percent
on Tuesday after its partner Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
gave up rights to Mesoblast's promising heart failure
treatment.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7
percent, or 51.07 points, to 6,886.020, after falling to its
lowest level since early May in the previous session.
The market pulled closer to a record peak touched on June 1.
Health software company Orion Health Group rose
2.17 percent, while A2 Milk led gains, rising 11
percent after the dairy company revised upwards its full-year
2016 forecasts.
Retirement village operators led losses with Ryman
Healthcare losing 2.05 percent and Metlifecare
down 1.79 percent.
Auckland Airport fell 1.09 percent and New Zealand
Refining lost 1.54 percent.
Meridian Energy fell 0.59 percent after the company
announced electricity demand in May was lower than the same
month the previous year.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)