MELBOURNE/WELLINGTON, June 16 Australian shares
rebounded off a two-month low on Thursday thanks mostly to
miners, as the U.S. dollar fell and gold prices rose after the
Federal Reserve lowered its economic growth forecasts for this
year.
The S&P/ASX 200 index picked up 15.24 points, or 0.3
percent, to 5,162.30 by 0401 GMT, recouping just a third of
Wednesday's losses.
Following five straight sessions of losses, the market
opened up strongly but pared early gains in a reminder that it
is likely to remain volatile for some time amid uncertainty
around U.S. and Chinese growth, Britain's future in the European
Union and the U.S. election.
"There's a lot of global issues at the moment. And I think
in terms of the investment environment, the fundamentals are
deteriorating," said Don Williams, chief investment officer at
Platypus Asset Management in Sydney.
"It's not only volatility, but earnings growth is getting
harder and harder to come across as well," Williams said.
Due to all the jitters, safe-haven gold continued to shine,
and gold miners were among the day's biggest gainers.
Northern Star Resources jumped 6 percent, while
other gold miners like Newcrest Mining and Evolution
Mining rose between 3 and 6 percent.
Diversified miners like BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
also benefited from a weaker U.S. dollar and rising
metals prices, climbing more than 2 percent in early trade, then
easing off to trade around 0.5 percent higher.
Crown Resorts shot up 15 percent after saying it
may spin off its international business and some Australian
properties into separate listed companies to protect the value
of its local holdings from Asian gambling hub Macau's decline.
On the downside, top private health insurer Medibank
Private's shares fell as much as 8 percent after
Australia's consumer watchdog took it to court for failing to
give members advance notice on a move to limit in-hospital
benefits partly out of fear of damaging its IPO in 2014.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up
0.2 percent, or 16.11 points, to 6,885.67.
Air New Zealand rose 2.12 percent after the airline
announced its passenger numbers for May, showing long haul
passengers increased 7.5 percent annually.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac
Banking Corp fell more than 1 percent in New Zealand,
while they traded more than 0.5 percent higher in Australia, as
the Aussie dollar fell against the New Zealand dollar.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)