SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 17 Australian shares
edged up on Friday after three sessions of declines but were
still on track to post one of their worst weekly performances
this year.
Fears of fresh global market turmoil if Britain votes next
Thursday to exit the European Union have seen the local market
shed around 3 percent so far this week - a magnitude not seen
since February.
By 0223 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up a mere 0.3
percent, or 17.4 points, at 5,163.4. The benchmark was still
within reach of a two-month low of 5,141.0 set on Thursday.
Helping prop up the market, the big four local banks all
trimmed some of this week's hefty losses. ANZ put on
1.5 percent, climbing off a six-week low.
The global miners also enjoyed a bit of a lift with BHP
Billiton up 0.7 percent.
Traders said there was little market conviction given the
current skittish environment.
"Next Friday promises to be utter madness and as such as we
have heard from the BoJ, Federal Reserve and Swiss National Bank
overnight assuring participants that they will provide liquidity
should it dry up on the day," said Chris Weston, chief market
strategist at IG.
Also non-committal, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index
drifted in and out of negative territory.
It was last a tad higher at 6,889.9, but still poised for a
weekly loss of 1.2 percent - its largest weekly decline since
February.
Vital Healthcare rose 0.5 percent while Auckland
Airport rose 0.9 percent.
New Zealand Refining led losses, falling 1.5
percent as investors took profits after the refining company
rose for two previous sessions.
Accounting software company Xero lost 1.0 percent
while retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare fell
1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Charlotte Greenfield in
Wellington; Editing by Kim Coghill)