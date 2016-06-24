By Swati Pandey and Rebecca Howard
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 24
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 24 Australian shares
tumbled as much as 2.7 percent on Friday amid wild gyrations in
global markets as voting results suggested a higher likelihood
of Britain exiting from the European Union.
The S&P/ASX 200 index skidded 67.18 points to a
one-week low of 5,213.5 by 0155 GMT, its biggest intra-day
percentage drop since Feb.9. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent
higher on Thursday at 5,280.70.
"If it's a Leave win, we're gonna re-evaluate everything,"
said OptionsXpress analyst Ben Le Brun.
"Obviously, the risk sentiment will be very bad, we'll see
downward impact on the Aussie dollar, we'll see downward impact
across the share market and it will probably filter through to
our economy a little bit later on. But the knee-jerk reaction
will be negative."
Early official results showed the margins were nail-bitingly
tight causing carnage in world markets on Friday.
With 171 of 382 counting areas declared, the Leave camp was
put at 51.3 percent against 48.7 percent for "Remain".
Australian shares witnessed a broad-based sell-off with all
sectors trading in the red, led by banks and resources.
Financial companies with direct exposure to the United
Kingdom were the hardest hit - Henderson Group, CYBG
Plc and Genwotrth slumped 4.7 to 7 percent.
ANZ Banking Group led falls among the "Big Four"
lenders, dropping 2.2 percent while Commonwealth Bank,
Westpac and National Australia Bank were down
nearly 2 percent. Macquarie Group slipped over 4
percent.
Major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
skidded 4 percent and 3 percent respectively. Fortescue
slipped 4.5 percent. Energy companies Woodside and AGL
Energy fell 2.6 percent each.
Gold miners, on the other hand, rose smartly with Newcrest
up 1.5 percent while Oceanagold and Northern
Start adding about 1.2 percent each.
For more individual stocks activity click on
GRAPHIC-BREXIT package, includes live results section
tmsnrt.rs/1Ke31HF
NEW ZEALND
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent or 31 points at 6,790.51 Friday on very light volumes as
investors stuck to the sidelines as results rolled out from
Britain.
Both Australia and New Zealand would likely extend losses on
Monday if the Leave camp prevails, while a Remain vote would
turn sentiment around, said associate director for Macquaire
Prive Wealth Rob Gwyther.
The biggest gainers on the NZX included Ebos Group,
up 0.9 percent while the biggest losers included a2 Milk
, down 5.5 percent. Volumes are tepid across the market,
said Gwyther.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)