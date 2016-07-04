SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 4 Australian shares rose
on Monday as surging commodity prices pushed up resource stocks,
overriding political uncertainty that stemmed from an
inconclusive result in the local general election over the
weekend.
After an unusually long eight-week campaign, a general
election on Saturday left neither of Australia's two major
parties in a position to form a majority government immediately,
with commentators suggesting it may take weeks to determine an
outcome.
The result was especially unnerving for investors, who
remain anxious about their exposure to the United Kingdom's
economy after the vote to leave the European Union last month.
After opening lower, the S&P/ASX 200 index recovered
ground to be up 10.3 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,256.9 by 0228
GMT. The benchmark has fluctuated markedly since the June 23
U.K. "Brexit" vote, and is down nearly 1 percent for the year so
far.
"The fact that we haven't got a clear result from the
federal election, that could be weighing on the banks," said
Steven Daghlian, market analyst at Commonwealth Securities.
All four of the major banks, which may face a Royal
Commission if the centre-left Labor party wins government, were
lower. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking
Corp and National Australia Bank were all down
1 percent, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
fell 0.7 percent.
Supporting the bourse, however, were miners, which rose
after the price of iron ore firmed amid tightening supply in key
export market China. BHP Billiton advanced 1.8 percent,
rival Rio Tinto gained 3.5 percent and iron ore
producer Fortescue Metals Group surged 5.2 percent.
Gold producer Newcrest Mining jumped 4.6 percent.
The price of gold has been on a tear since Britain's vote to the
leave the EU drove up appetite for defensive investments.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 13
points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,935.41, as political instability in
Australia and a long weekend in the U.S. kept investors on the
sidelines.
The biggest gainers were Heartland Bank, up 2.5
percent and rubber manufacturer Skellerup, up 1.6
percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam
Holmes)