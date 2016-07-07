SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 7 Australian share
market gains were capped on Thursday after Standard & Poor's
downgraded the nation's credit outlook from stable to negative,
but New Zealand shares edged higher.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 20.55 points to 5,218.1
points by 0212 GMT. The benchmark climbed 0.4 percent on
Thursday, but the bourse had rallied as high as 5,244.1 earlier
in the day.
Banking stocks had led the rally, as Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull firmed as the likely winner of Saturday's close-run
general election. His opponents had promised a broad-based
public inquiry into the sector.
"I think a Liberals majority should be very positive for the
market, especially the banks," said senior portfolio manager
Andrew Ward, of Aurora Funds Management.
"However, I see that S&P revised their outlook and I think
that will weigh on the banks a little and because the banks are
such a big part of the index, it does affect the index."
The rating agency cut Australia's credit outlook to
negative, saying the July 2 election may have weakened the
government's ability to tackle its budget deficits, and warned
of a downgrade to the nation's triple-A credit rating within two
years.
Three of Australia's big four banks, posted modest gains,
but National Australia Bank Ltd slipped 0.08 percent.
Rising commodity prices supported share price rises in the
resource sector, with BHP Billiton Ltd adding 2.57
percent, South32 Ltd gaining 2.35 percent and gold
miner Newcrest Mining Ltd rising 0.77 percent.
But utilities weighed on Australia's market, with AGL Energy
Ltd falling 4.5 percent after announcing that higher
wholesale gas prices had hit profits.
Construction firm CIMIC Group Ltd, formerly called
Leighton Holdings, fell 11.1 percent after Morgan Stanley
released a bearish report on the stock.
Shares in Tabcorp Holdings Ltd fell 4.47 percent on
news that New South Wales state would ban greyhound racing in
2017. The initial public offering of e-tailer Kogan.com Ltd
had a negative start, falling 12.22 percent in its
first hour of trading.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent or 32 points to 7,009.15 on Thursday, tracking a slight
rise on Wall Street after further evidence the Federal Reserve
is likely to hold off raising interest rates any time soon.
The biggest gainers included retirement village owner and
operator Summerset Group, up 3.5 percent. Earlier on
Thursday, the company said it had record sales in the first half
of the financial year.
The biggest losers included Port of Tauranga, which
slid 2.0 percent.
