By Swati Pandey and Charlotte Greenfield
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 13
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 13 Australian shares
rose for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, aided by banking and
resources counters and by hopes of economic stimulus in some
major countries.
At 0216 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 15.88
points, or 0.3 percent to 5,369.1, below the day's high of
5,389.3. The benchmark gained 0.3 percent on Tuesday as
investors cheered the end of political roadblocks in Britain and
at home.
But the Australian rally seems to be losing steam with
analysts seeing strong resistance at 5,400 points. In May, the
index briefly breached 5,400, but then fell back.
"It's been almost 12 months since our index spent
significant time above this level and the psychological impact
of this number should not be underestimated," said Gary
Huxtable, client adviser at Atlantic Pacific Securities.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters in the past week predict the
benchmark will touch 5,500 points by year-end, which would mean
a 2016 gain of 3.9 percent after two years of dismal
performance.
The index is up 1.4 percent so far this year.
On Wednesday, banks, resources and energy sectors helped
lift the index while consumer discretionary, healthcare and
telecom shares declined.
The major banks were mixed with ANZ Banking Group
and National Australia Bank up 0.8 percent each while
Westpac was down 0.1 percent.
Major miners BHP Billion and Rio Tinto rose more
than 2 percent. Fortescue jumped 5.4 percent.
Wesfarmers, which owns Coles supermarket, was down
1.25 percent while Treasury Wines slipped 2.5 percent.
Telecom giant Telstra fell 0.2 percent.
Gold miners were weak too with Newcrest Mining,
Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources tumbling
between 3.5 and 6.1 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.08
percent or 5.54 points to 7,085.00 on Wednesday, after hitting a
record of 7,088.920 the previous session.
Property companies led gains, with Investore Property
leading the index and up 1.86 percent. Vital Healthcare
rose 1.16 percent.
Online auction firm Trade Me was up 1.85 percent
and Heartland Bank rose 0.8 percent.
Dairy companies also gained with A2 Milk rising
1.08 percent and shares in Fonterra's fund,
which provides exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, up
0.74 percent.
Telecommunications company Spark led losses,
falling 1.83 percent and Mighty River Power lost 1.29
percent.
