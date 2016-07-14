SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 14 Australian shares
edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by positive job data, while New
Zealand's market extended recent gains, hovering close to record
highs.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3 percent, or 18.17
points, to 5406.7 by 0312 GMT. The benchmark has gained 3.4
percent this week amid a global rebound in riskier assets, more
than recouping its post-Brexit losses.
Thursday's cautious rally follows a welcome jump in
full-time jobs, according to figures released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics, although the unemployment rate also rose.
"We've had five consecutive days of gains but the gains
haven't been on anything solid, there's not a lot of conviction
behind the actual moves and the market's probably running out of
steam," said market analyst Tristan K'Nell at Altair Asset
Management in Sydney.
"The resources sector has run really hard over the last
couple of months, so there's no surprise to see a little bit of
easing there. And although the employment data was just below
headline numbers, it wasn't too bad. It was a good number in
terms of full-time employment."
Shares in oil and gas explorer FAR Ltd slumped as
much as 20 percent before going on a trading halt, after
Woodside Petroleum agreed to buy out ConocoPhillips'
interests in oil discoveries off Senegal, where FAR is a
stakeholder.
The price Woodside paid implied a value of A$0.07 for FAR,
well below some analysts' estimates of the value of its stake.
Mining stocks backtracked on recent gains. BHP Billiton Ltd
shares fell 1.5 percent, Newcrest Mining Ltd
shares lost 3 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd stocks were
down 1.4 percent at lunchtime.
Financials extended recent gains, following the relection of
Australia's conservative government, with National Australia
Bank Ltd the biggest mover, adding 1.2 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up
0.2 percent or 12.88 points to 7,077.20.
Steel goods manufacturer Steel Tube led gains,
rising 2.63 percent.
A2 Milk rose 1.6 percent and Air New Zealand
was up 1.2 percent.
Shares in Fonterra's fund, which provides
investor exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, rose 0.4
percent after the co-operative announced its June operating
figures and said exports to China and Latin America had strong
growth.
Casino operator Sky City lost 0.6 percent after it
announced the resignation of a senior manager.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing
by Kim Coghill)