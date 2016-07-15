SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 15 Australian shares
rose for a seventh consecutive session on Friday, driving the
index to an 11-month high, while New Zealand stocks again
reached record levels.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was higher 0.39 percent, or
19.19 points, at 5,430.80 by 0200 GMT. The benchmark has gained
4 percent this week, and is at its highest level since August
2015.
"The predominant theme in the market this morning is one of
increasing confidence, particularly within the banking and
energy sectors," said Gary Huxtable, a client adviser at
Atlantic Pacific Securities.
"The confidence stems from the expectations that the Reserve
Bank is open to further monetary stimulus beyond rate cuts."
The Reserve, Australia's central bank, meets on Aug. 2 to
set monetary policy and inflation data due next Wednesday will
provide a clue as to its next move.
Gains on the Australian bourse were mirrored in New Zealand
and across Asia, as a rally on Wall Street offset the impact on
sentiment of an attack in France.
Financial stocks, led by JPMorgan, overnight led the S&P 500
and the Dow Industrials indexes to record highs.
On the Australian index, BlueScope Steel Ltd's
shares rose as much as 8 percent after hitting a five-year high
in the previous session on earnings upgrade.
Whitehaven Coal Ltd's shares surged 10 percent on
news of record coal shipments, and that the company is on target
to reach its profit guidance.
Financial stocks posted broad gains, with Macquarie Group
Ltd adding 2.4 percent, Westpac Banking Corp
gaining 1.5 percent and Commonwealth Bank, Australia
and New Zealand Banking Corp and National Australia
Bank Ltd all adding more than 1 percent.
Defensive shares edged lower, with Newcrest Mining Ltd
falling 2.7 percent and Telstra Corp Ltd
slipping 0.26 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index remained at
a record high on Friday, rising 0.25 percent to 7,098.30, as
investors were cheered when financial stocks led the S&P 500 and
the Dow industrials to new highs.
Among the biggest gainers, Xero rose 2.1 percent
and Stride Stapled gained 1.5 percent.
Bucking the trend, Comvita shed 1.3 percent.
