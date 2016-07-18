SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 18 Australian and New
Zealand shares edged higher on Monday, despite fears events in
France and Turkey would weigh on stocks.
New Zealand shares held near record highs, while the
Australian index extended its rally to an eighth straight
session, although volumes were low.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 27.83 points to 5,457.4,
a gain of 0.51 percent by 0242 GMT. The benchmark hit an
11-month high on Friday, and gained almost four percent last
week - its biggest weekly gain in more than three months.
Australia's Small Ordinaries index posted its ninth
straight positive session, driven by investors seeking
opportunities away from underperforming large financial stocks.
It reached a four-year high on Monday.
"I think it's a bit of biding your time and markets are
basically sitting around trying to work out what's going to come
through," said Mathan Somasundaram, a quantitative analyst at
stockbroker Baillieu Holst.
"We've got deflationary pressures in New Zealand and that's
an obvious read-through to Australia, where inflation figures
are due next week and the expectations are that will be weak and
we will get a rate cut," he said.
Miner Whitehaven Coal Ltd extended gains, rising as
much as 6.6 percent to reach a 21-month high on news that
Deutsche Bank had raised its target price on the stock.
Rare earths miner Lynas Corp Ltd surged 18.4
percent to a four-month high after announcing a 30 percent rise
in sales volume in the June quarter, compared with the previous
quarter.
Shares in Oil Search Ltd rose as much as 3.7
percent, on news that the company's bid for Papua New
Guinea-focused InterOil was topped by ExxonMobil Corp
.
But overall the resources sector lost ground. BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto shares each slipped 0.7 percent
while Fortescue Metals Group Ltd stocks lost 2.1
percent.
Copper-gold miner Sandfire Resources NL fell 4.5
percent and mining services company Mineral Resources Ltd lost
5.39 percent.
Financial stocks rose, with Australia's Big Four banks
posting modest gains.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely
unchanged on Monday in tepid trading.
Forsyth Barr investment advisor Suzanne Kinnaird said with
mixed offshore leads and a lack of domestic news the market was
likely to continue treading water over the session.
The biggest gainers were Tower, which added 3.3
percent while the biggest loser was Vector, which was
down 1.2 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Eric
Meijer)