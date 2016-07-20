SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 20 Australian shares
regained momentum on Wednesday, led by financial stocks on hopes
of more easing in global monetary policy although New Zealand
stocks retreated slightly from record highs after their run
higher.
Both indexes gained 3.8 percent last week, but in recent
sessions the rally has flattened, as gains slowed on Wall
Street.
At 0145 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index added 21.5 points
to 5,472.8, a gain of 0.4 percent. The benchmark had closed 0.1
percent lower on Tuesday, ending an eight-session rally.
"We have seen markets stalling a bit of late and lacking a
bit of direction. But today we're seeing some very strong
reactions, especially in the healthcare and IT space, where a
number of companies are quite happy to see the Aussie dollar
weaken," said Angus Nicholson, a market analyst at broker IG
Markets.
"Hopefully, this momentum holds into the close - we are
getting close to the 5,500-point level, which is a key
psychological level for the index to break."
Financial stocks were higher with insurer QBE
adding 2.4 percent and Australia's big four banks all in
positive territory. Westpac Banking Corp led the
quartet, adding 0.83 percent. Commonwealth Bank rose
0.58 percent, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
added 0.7 percent and National Australia Bank edged up
0.19 percent.
Healthcare stocks also gained, with liver-focused medical
device company Sirtex Medical Ltd adding 4.4 percent,
service provider Ramsay Health Care Ltd gaining 3.4
percent and biopharmaceutical researcher CSL Ltd
adding 2 percent.
The mining sector weighed on the index with BHP Billiton Ltd
stocks down 2.8 percent after the company announced it
had missed its iron ore output target for fiscal 2016, due to
the Samarco disaster in Brazil.
Falling iron ore prices weighed on other miners, such as BHP
spin-off South32 Ltd, which lost 2.7 percent, Rio Tinto
Ltd, which fell 2.5 percent and Fortescue Metals Group
, which fell 1.9 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent or 12 points Wednesday to 7,143.01, tracking a mixed
night on Wall Street.
The biggest gainers were Steel & Tube, up 2.0
percent and New Zealand Refining, up 1.6 percent.
Earlier on Wednesday, Refining it said its gross refinery margin
for the May-June period was at the top end of its historical
margin range.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Sam
Holmes)