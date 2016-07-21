SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 21 New Zealand shares
charted new highs on Thursday and Australian shares also made
more modest gains, tracking positive overseas leads and traders'
expectations of monetary easing.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 33.5 points to 5522.3 by
0150 GMT. The benchmark has gained 0.61 percent in morning trade
on Thursday and has traded in positive territory for 10 of the
past 11 sessions.
"I think essentially it's because of lower interest rates,"
said Bill Keenan, the general manager of direct equities at
Melbourne broker Lonsec.
"After the Brexit, interest rates moved lower globally and
the main change has probably been the Fed staying on hold. The
RBA is thought to have an easing bias and interest rates are
key driver of the share market."
Gold miners weighed on the index, but other sectors all
rose, with the health, retail and financial stocks all showing
gains.
In the healthcare sector Cochlear Ltd, which
manufactures implants to treat hearing loss, added 2.89 percent
and biopharmaceutical researcher CSL Ltd climbed 2.1
percent. Retailers Woolworths and Wesfarmers rose 1 percent and
0.4 percent respectively. Agribuisness company Graincorp Ltd
added 1.3 percent.
Westpac Banking Corporation led modest, but
broad-based gains in the financial sector, with a 1.3 percent
rise.
Gold miners traded lower after spot gold reached
three-week lows on Wednesday. Newcrest Mining Ltd fell
3.66 percent. Western Australian gold juniors Regis Resources
Ltd and Northern Star Resources Ltd lost
substantially with Regis down 6.95 percent and Northern Start
down 6.2 percent.
Shares in stevedore Qube Holdings Ltd rose 5.9
percent after Australia's antitrust watchdog gave the green
light to a Qube's buyout of rail freight giant Asciano Ltd
, as part of a global consortium. Asciano shares rose 1
percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7
percent or 50 points to 7,222.20, tracking positive leads
offshore and as investors were cheered by the prospect of lower
interest rates for longer.
In an economic update out earlier on Thursday New Zealand's
central bank flagged more rate cuts to come.
The biggest gainers were accounting software provider Xero
, up 3.1 percent and exporter Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
rising 2.5 percent, benefiting from a weaker New
Zealand dollar after the central bank announcement.
The biggest losers included New Zealand Refining
down 3.1 percent. Earlier on Thursday Deutsche Bank cut its
price target to NZ$3.05 from NZ$3.65.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Rebecca Howard; Editing by Eric
Meijer)