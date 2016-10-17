Oct 17 Australian shares drifted lower on
Monday, with Crown Resorts falling the most after it
said 18 of its employees including its head of VIP gambling had
been detained by Chinese authorities.
Crown Resorts Ltd, Australia's biggest casino
company slumped as much as 12.5 percent, poised for worst
percentage performance in nearly eight years.
The S&P/ASX 200 index edged down 0.4 percent or
23.43 points to 5,410.6 by 0154 GMT.
Sentiment also remained subdued following comments from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday when she expressed
concerns of weakening U.S. economic potential and said
aggressive steps may be needed to rebuild it, adding the Fed may
need to run a "high-pressure economy" to reverse damage from the
2008-2009 crisis.
Though she did not address interest rates or immediate
policy concerns directly, traders continued to price in a
67-percent chance of a rate hike in December.
Australian financial stocks, which have tended to
outperform during past rate hike cycles, offset losses in other
sectors and rose 0.6 percent. The "Big Four" banks rose 0.4 to 1
percent.
Declining issues in Australia marginally outpaced advancers
by a 1.05:1 ratio, with 158 issues hitting new lows as at 0111
GMT.
Healthcare companies were among the top percentage losers on
the benchmark, with medical device maker Fisher & Paykel
Healthcare stumbling 2.8 percent.
Energy shares fell for a third session after oil
prices receded on Monday following a rising rig count in the
United States, record OPEC output, and slowing global economic
growth.
Beach Energy shed as much as 3 percent before
recovering some of its losses, while oil majors Woodside
Petroleum and Oil Search fell 0.6 to 1
percent.
Bucking the trend, Whitehaven Coal rose 3.5 percent
to its highest in nearly 3 1/2 years after reporting September
quarter coal sales of 5.03 million tonnes, up 12 percent from
last year.
Iron miner Fortescue Metals Group inched up 1.4
percent after Shanghai steel futures climbed to a five-week high
on Friday, amid solid demand that has kept production high and
boosted appetite for raw material iron ore.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 1
percent or 72.12 points to 7,061.14, its lowest in around three
months.
Skycity Entertainment Group was the biggest
percentage loser on the index, wilting 4.3 percent, while Air
New Zealand and Fonterra Shareholders' Fund
were among the biggest percentage gainers.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Additional Reporting by Justin
George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)