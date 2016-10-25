Oct 25 Australian shares rose on Tuesday after a
solid performance on Wall Street, with financials and
healthcare sectors underpinning the market.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.76 percent or 40.9
points, to 5408.486 by 0013 GMT, snapping two days of losses.
An overnight rally in Wall Street thanks to strong
corprorate earnings and a flurry of acquisitions boosted risk
appetite globally.
Investors also shrugged off concerns surrounding a potential
interest rate hike in the United States despite the latest
comment from a Federal Reserve official that the U.S. central
bank will raise its policy rate three more times by the end of
next year.
"We're seeing a reasonably solid lead from offshore
overnight after the American market rose," said James McGlew,
executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut. "There
is quite a strong bounce back in healthcare stocks that were
being knocked around last week." he added.
Shares of Healthscope Ltd rebounded from previous
session's losses, rising as much as 4 percent for its biggest
percentage gain in two months.
The 'big four' banks moved into the positive ledger with
Westpac Banking Corp gaining for a third straight
session to hit a two-month high, while National Australia Bank
Ltd rose as much as 1 percent to post its biggest
percentage rise in three weeks.
Big cap miners Rio Tinto Ltd and Fortescue Metals
Group Ltd rose 0.8 percent and 1.9 percent
respectively.
Aconex Ltd,, the top performer on the benchmark
index, rose 9.7 percent after announcing upbeat guidance for
2017.
On the downside, the gold index fell 1.6 percent
after prices of the yellow metal slipped on Monday on a strong
U.S. dollar. Energy stocks remained under pressure on weaker
crude prices with the energy index falling for a third
straight session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.43
percent, led by gains in consumer cyclical stocks. Shares of
Fletcher Building Ltd was up more than 2 percent, its
biggest percentage rise in about two weeks.
Shares of Air New Zealand Ltd, one of the best
performers on the index, was up more than 2 percent, while
Auckland International Airport rallied for a fourth
staright session after reporting strong September traffic
data.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)