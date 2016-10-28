Oct 28 Australian shares fell for a third
straight session on Friday and on track for their biggest weekly
loss in eight months, as financials were hit after Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group and AMP Ltd
issued profit warnings.
The S&P/ASX 200 index sagged half a percent, or
28.24 points to 5,267.3 by 0133 GMT. The index is on track to
lose about 3 percent on the week.
"There are stock specific stories that is weighing on the
market," said Tony Farnham an economist with Patersons
Securities, adding "The financial sector was a major
disappointment because of two specific stories, from AMP and
ANZ."
AMP Ltd fell as much as 9.7 percent to a near three-year low
and was the top loser on the index, after the country's biggest
retail wealth manager said it would book $910 million in
impairment and other one-off charges this financial year due to
problems at its wealth protection unit.
ANZ shares declined 0.8 percent, while Westpac Banking Corp
and Commonwealth Bank of Australia followed
suit. ANZ said it would record one-off charges of A$360 million
alongside its full-year financial results, due Nov. 3.
However, Australia's largest investment bank Macquarie
Group Ltd moved in the opposite direction and was the
top gainer on the financial index, after its half-year
net profit beat estimates. Its stock rose 1.7
percent.
Some of the losses were offset by gains in energy and
mining, which rose on higher commodities prices.
The energy index gained more than a percent, erasing
five sessions of losses, as oil climbed after commitments from
Gulf OPEC members suggest they are of a mind to cut 4 percent of
their peak output.
Most major stocks on the energy index rose, with
heavyweights Oil Search and Santos Ltd gaining
0.9 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.
Fortescue Metals Group advanced 1.6 percent and BHP
Billiton jumped 2 percent, after iron ore futures in
China rose to a near 26-month high on firm demand for high-grade
material.
Woolworths dominated the consumer staples space,
rising 1.9 percent, after the retail giant reported improved
first quarter sales.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down
0.1 percent, or 8.8 points, at 6,933.14 in thin trading.
Gains in healthcare and industrials were negated by losses
in materials and consumer stocks.
Summerset Group Holdings touched a three-week
high, as the retirement villages operator said it expects to
report 40 percent to 46 percent hike in underlying profit for
the year ended Dec. 31.
Fletcher Building was down as much as 1.5 percent,
its worst day in one week.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat; Additional reporting by
Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)