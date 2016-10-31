Oct 31 Australian shares were flat with an
upside bias on Monday, after losses in financials were offset by
gains in material stocks, but overall trading was subdued with
sentiment weakened by a lower close on Wall Street on Friday
and a dip in oil prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 6.06 points, or 0.11
percent, at 5,290.5 by 0121 GMT.
U.S. stocks ended weak on Friday, on news that the Federal
Bureau of Investigation would probe additional emails related to
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a
personal email server while secretary of state.
"I don't think markets are assuming that Donald Trump will
win the election but the news about the emails just got the
market a bit nervous", said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst
for CMC Markets.
Investors also took a wait-and-see stance ahead of a slew of
market-moving data such as China manufacturing, U.S. payrolls,
and several central bank meetings this week.
Investors were also wary ahead of the RBA meeting on Tuesday
where it is expected to hold its cash rate at a record low of
1.5 percent.
Financial stocks fell 0.4 percent to their lowest in
about a month, with all 'Big Four' banks almost flat.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell 0.7
percent in early trading after it announced sale of its wealth
and retail businesses in five Asian countries to Singapore's DBS
Group for S$110 million above book value.
ANZ said it expects to show a net loss of A$265 mln,
including write-downs as a result of the transaction.
Energy shares to fall 0.8 percent after oil prices
extended Friday declines on uncertainty over OPEC cuts.
Oil Search Ltd fell 1.7 percent due to oil
weakness, while airliners Qantas Airways and Virgin
Australia rose 2.3 percent to 3 percent gaining from
lower fuel prices.
Woodside Petroleum also slipped 0.8 percent after
it said it faces an 8 percent rise in expected costs on the
Wheatstone LNG project in Australia.
Iron giant Rio Tinto rose 1.3 percent for a second
session after it announced exit from its Simandou Project
, gaining also on a rally in spot iron ore prices
that were headed for their biggest weekly gain in six months on
Friday.
BHP Billiton was up 0.6 percent, while Fortescue
Metals gained 1.4 percent.
Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index
fell 0.39 percent or 27.14 points to 6,916.16, hurt by consumer
discretionary stocks.
Sky Network Television was the biggest percentage
loser on the index, down 4.6 percent, which set the stock for
its worst day in around four months.
Shares slumped after New Zealand's competition watchdog on
Monday asked for more details on Sky Network's plan to buy
Vodafone PLC for NZ$1.3 billion.
Major telecommunication player and Sky Network's rival Spark
New Zealand opposed the deal, arguing that Sky's
monopoly on premium sports content rights is a key concern.
Spark New Zealand was among the top percentage gainers on
the benchmark index, up 0.7 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)