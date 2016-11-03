Nov 3 Australian shares were flat on Thursday,
after Wall Street fell for a seventh straight session, with
investors bracing for the prospect of a hike in U.S. interest
rates in December as well as volatility stemming from a tense
U.S. election campaign.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.09 percent, or 4.80
points at 5,233.80 by 0130 GMT, with healthcare and material
sectors gaining the most.
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday, but said the economy had gained steam and job gains
remained solid, expressing more optimism for a rate hike next
month.
It was the last Fed decision before next week's presidential
election between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald
Trump, a race that has rattled markets by opinion polls showing
a tightening White House race.
An average of polls compiled by the RealClearPolitics
website showed Clinton just 1.7 percent ahead of Trump
nationally on Wednesday.
While most national polls still favour Clinton, investors
are also starting to factor in the possibility that Trump might
pull off a victory on Nov. 8, deepening investor anxiety given
uncertainty about his stance on issues including foreign policy,
trade relations and immigrants.
"Global sentiment is still fairly fragile on the anticipated
election results out of the U.S.," said Ben Le Brun, market
analyst at OptionsXpress.
Donald Trump's improved performance in polls has added to
the concerns of the global markets, he said.
The Australian market saw "a significant sell-off
yesterday," which in turn, "to a large degree, has insulated
from the losses we saw on Wall Street last night," Brun said
adding that "today we might see some bargain hunters step into
the market."
Losses in early trade on the index were erased by gains in
the financial and material sectors.
S&P ASX 200 Financials (GIC) index was up
marginally, with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
and ASX Ltd among the top performers.
ANZ Banking Group gained 1 percent, after reporting full
year results, where it said it would look to sell its Australian
insurance and wealth division, a move that could release up to
A$5 billion of capital.
BT Investment Management Ltd rose 4.8 percent after
flagging a 12 percent increase in full year net profit.
S&P ASX 300 Metals & Mining Index gained marginally,
with index heavyweight BHP Billiton Ltd rising nearly 1
percent.
Meanwhile, building and construction materials company Boral
Ltd declined 4.2 percent, after the company reported
that first half FY2017 was expected to be lower than first half
FY2016 for Boral Australia.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down
0.9 percent, or 58.28 points, at 6,795.47.
Industrial and telecom sectors were among the biggest losers
on the index, with Spark New Zealand Ltd falling 1.7
percent, while Auckland International Airport Ltd fell
1.4 percent.
($1 = 1.3070 Australian dollars)
