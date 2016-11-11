Nov 11 Australia and New Zealand shares held
onto gains made in the previous session, with financial stocks
among the leading gainers on Friday as investors found grounds
for optimism among some of President-elect Donald Trump's
economic policies.
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.3 percent, or 18.665
points to 5347.500 by 1237 GMT. The benchmark had closed 3.3
percent higher on Thursday.
As the initial bearish reaction to Trump's schock victory
subsided, investors have turned their attention to his likely
priorities. Those included bank deregulation, generous tax cuts
and increased defense and infrastructure spending, and the
likelihood that the looser fiscal policy will lead to inflation
and interest rate rises.
Financial stocks were the star performers, with the "Big 4"
topping the lists, gaining around 2 percent to 3 percent.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's biggest
bank by market cap, rose to its highest in over two weeks,
gaining as much as 2.5 percent.
S&P ASX Financials (GIC) rose as much as 1.9 percent
in early trade.
"Materials are doing reasonably well over the expectations
of more progress(ive) policy out of the US," Damien Hennessy, co
founder of Heuristic Investment Systems, said.
Copper rose to a near 16-month high on expectations
that the Republican presidency could unleash a flood of
infrastructure spending.
Iron ore surged 4.7 percent .IO62-CNI=SI to its highest
since January 2015.
Material stocks also brightened up with mining heavyweights
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto Ltd gaining more
than 2 percent.
Mining giant South32 Ltd jumped 4.8 percent, its
highest in almost 19 years.
At the same time, gold prices took a beating, falling more
than 5 percent after the U.S. dollar rose to a 3-1/2 month high
on speculation regarding Trump's economic policies.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up
34.840 points, or 0.5 percent,at 6,768.56 as of 1012 GMT.
Healthcare stocks have led gains in that market since
Thursday, with Fisher and Paykel Health Corporation up
1.1 percent. Material stocks also helped gains with Fletcher
Building Ltd rising almost one percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by
Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)