Nov 24 Australian shares inched lower on
Thursday, as gains in financials were offset by declines in the
resources sector, although the Dow and the S&P 500 closed at
record highs on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday.
Volume on Wall Street, however, was lighter than usual, with
many market participants heading out early ahead of Thursday's
holiday.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 10.7 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 5,473.7 by 0050 GMT.
"The key thematic that has been running in the market has
been the U.S. We are pretty much going to wait to see what
happens there. And you have got the Italian referendum and the
Austrian presidential election the following weekend," said
Mathan Somasundaram, a quantitative strategist with Baillieu
Holst.
The bond market saw further sell-offs with two-year U.S.
Treasury note yields vaulting to a 6-1/2 year high of
1.151 percent, while benchmark 10-year notes hit
2.417 percent, the highest since July 2015.
Financials accounted for most of the ASX's gains. Westpac
Banking Corp extended gains into a fifth session and is
on track for its longest rising streak since July.
"If you look at the multiples, the banks are still
relatively cheap, the risk is lower there, with resources, the
big miners, trading at decent multiples," Somasundaram added.
Australian packaging company Amcor Ltd was among
the top gainers, jumping 3.1 percent.
At the other end, mining index was back in the red after
three sessions of gains, with miners Rio Tinto and
South32 Ltd sliding more than 1 percent.
Gold stocks tumbled after the yellow metal fell more
than 2 percent to a 9-1/2-month low on Wednesday as a buoyant
dollar extended its rally to the highest since 2003.
Newcrest Mining slumped as much as 3.8 percent to a
five-month low while Evolution Mining fell 4.9 percent.
The energy index was down 0.9 percent after oil
prices dipped slightly on Wednesday amid investor doubts that
OPEC will agree to a production cut large enough to make a
significant dent in the global glut of crude.
Oil majors Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd
slipped 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.
Volumes were largely tepid, with 187.9 million shares
changing hands, around one-third of the 30-day average of 638.9
million shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the
Australian Stock Exchange by a 1.2-to-1 ratio.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced
0.5 percent or 31.79 points to hit a two-week high of 6,883.24.
Healthcare, industrials and telecom stocks accounted for
more than half the gains.
Chorus and Infratil were among biggest
gainers, rising 3.2 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan; Additional reporting by Geo
Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)