Nov 28 Australian shares fell on Monday as
investors booked profits after a strong rally last week, with
declines led by materials and financials, while energy stocks
came under pressure from a sharp drop in oil prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3 percent, or 16.09
points, to 5,489.4 by 0110 GMT. The benchmark added 2.8 percent
last week.
Trading was thin, with volumes 0.2 times the 30-day average,
while the metals and mining index fell as much as 1.2
percent.
"We may be just seeing profit taking, even though we saw
gains in iron ore, copper prices on Friday. Some of the
investors are taking a wait-and-see attitude to whether the
recent gains are really going to sustain," said Ric Spooner,
chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
Zinc surged to its highest in more 8-1/2 years on Friday,
while copper also ended firmer. Dalian iron ore closed
up 4.6 percent.
Index heavyweight BHP Billiton Ltd, which touched a
15-month high on Friday, shed as much as 2.8 percent. Rio Tinto
Ltd dropped more than 1 percent in early trade.
Bucking the trend, iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
rose as much as 3.1 percent.
Financials which rose 1.7 percent last week, shed
around half a percent.
The "Big Four" banks fell around 0.6 percent to 1.3 percent,
and were also the among the biggest drags on the main index.
Energy stocks dropped as much as 2 percent, their
biggest intraday decline in nearly three weeks.
Oil prices dropped on uncertainty over whether the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will
reach a deal to cut output at a planned meeting on Wednesday.
Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Santos Ltd and Oil
Search Ltd weighed on the benchmark, each losing more
than 2 percent.
Gold stocks recovered from two sessions of losses
after the precious metal regained its footing as the U.S. dollar
shed some gains.
Regis Resources Ltd jumped as much as 4.7 percent
while Evolution Mining Ltd and Northern Star Resources
Ltd gained more than 1 percent each.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index extended
gains to a fourth straight session rising 0.2 percent to
6,913.31 at 0110 GMT.
Gains in consumer staples and healthcare sectors were offset
by declines in financials and materials.
The a2 Milk Company Ltd surged 2.9 percent to reach
a nine-month high.
Ryman Healthcare Ltd and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Corp Ltd were among the top boosters on the index,
rising about a percent each.
Fletcher Building Ltd and NZ-listed shares of
Westpac Banking Corp fell more than 1 percent each.
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
By Suhail Hassan Bhat; Editing by Richard Pullin)