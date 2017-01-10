Jan 10 Financials and energy stocks dragged
Australian shares lower on Tuesday, following the trend on Wall
Street, as investors took profits after five sessions of gains,
prompted by a 4 percent fall in oil prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slid 0.9 percent, or 53.345
points, to 5,754 by 1251 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on
Monday.
"Markets have done quite well over the last couple of weeks
so we are seeing a bit of profit taking on the back of a
sell-off in oil last night," said Danial Moradi, an equity
strategist with Lonsec.
The S&P ASX Financials Index fell as much as 1.27
percent, to end a five-session bull run.
The "Big 4" banks lost 0.7 percent to 1.6 percent among
which Westpac Banking Corp recorded its biggest loss in
more than five weeks.
"Our banks have done extremely well in the last month or so
From the valuation perspective they are a little bit
stretched," said Moradi.
Oil prices dropped 4 percent after record Iraqi crude
exports and rising U.S. output, and increased supplies from Iran
undermined a producer pact to curb oversupply .
Oil and gas giants Woodside Petroleum and Santos
Ltd slipped as much as 1.2 percent and 1.9 percent
respectively.
S&P/ASX Energy 200 (GIC) Index sank as much as 1.3
percent, its biggest one-day loss in 3 weeks.
Mining giant BHP Billiton fell 1 percent, and is on
track for its third consecutive session of losses.
Crown Resorts Ltd slid as much as 2.1 percent after
Robert Rankin stepped down as Chairman of the entertainment and
gaming company.
Bucking the trend, gold rose to a five-week high, as U.S.
markets reassessed the outlook and prepared for President-elect
Donald Trump's administration.
Gold miners Resolute Mining and Newcrest Mining
rose 3.2 percent and 1.9 percent respectively.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the benchmark by
161 to 34.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.2
percent, or 11.88 points, to 7,024, its highest in 12 weeks.
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd is on
track for its second straight session of gains, rising as much
1.14 percent to touch its one month high.
Meridian Energy, reached its highest in two months,
gaining as much as 0.8 percent.
Meanwhile, Telecommunications supplier Spark New Zealand
fell 1.2 percent, recording its biggest loss in almost
two weeks.
For more individual stocks activity click on STXBZ
(Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru: Additional reporting by
Geo Peter Tharappel; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)