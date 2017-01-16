Jan 16 Australian shares bounced on Monday as
miners rejoiced on higher metals prices, with the benchmark
metal index soaring to its highest in more than two years.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6 percent or 32.98
points to 5754.6 by 0025 GMT. The benchmark lost 0.6 percent
last week.
Basic material stocks outperformed thanks to strong copper
prices that hit a five-week peak on Friday, while aluminium
jumped to its highest in nearly 20 months, after solid economic
data from top metals consumer China and the United States
fuelled optimism about metals demand.
The metal index rose as much as 1.8 percent, with
heavyweights BHP Billiton Ltd hitting its highest in
seventeen months, and Rio Tinto Ltd rising as much as 2
percent.
Smaller iron-ore miner Fortescue Metals Group rose
2.0 percent and was among the top gainers.
The gold index touched a two-month high, with shares
of gold producer Newcrest Mining Ltd up 2.7 percent,
and Evolution Mining Ltd adding 2.3 percent.
The yellow-metal was up on Friday, after the U.S. dollar
weakened and U.S. Treasury yields came off their highs.
Financials also supported the benchmark with the 'big 4'
banks rising between 0.14 percent to 0.8 percent.
"We saw good profit results from big U.S. banks on Friday,
which helped the Australian bank stocks," said Ric Spooner,
chief market strategist with CMC Markets, adding that markets
are waiting for clarity on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
policies and their impact on bond yields, as rising bond yields
could help bank stocks.
Wall Street had risen on Friday after major U.S. banks
kicked off their fourth-quarter earnings season with strong
results.
Shares of energy firm DUET Group rose as much as
5.4 percent, their highest in more than 8 years after it
recommended a takeover offer from a consortium led by Hong
Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings.
Oil stocks underperformed as weaker prices weighed on the
sector. Crude prices fell on Friday and ended the week 3 percent
lower on lingering doubts over the extent of OPEC cuts.
Oil Search Ltd shed 0.8 percent, while Caltex Australia
Ltd shed 0.5 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.2
percent or 15.22 points to 7062.19 at 0039 GMT.
Utilities and consumer non-cyclical stocks were the top
gainers with Meridian Energy Ltd adding 1.5 percent and
shares of a2 Milk Company rising 3.6 percent.
