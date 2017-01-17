Jan 17 Australian shares fell on Tuesday with
banks leading declines, while energy shares also weakened
despite global oil prices steadying the previous day.
The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 0.8 percent, or
46.541 points, to 5,701.9 by 0048 GMT.
"There's across the board selling, albeit, volumes are very
light at this stage. We'll be taking cues from U.S. futures,"
said Ben Le Brun, a market analyst with Optionsxpress.
Overall, market activity was light due to the lack of cues
from U.S. markets, which were closed on Monday for the Martin
Luther King Day holiday, and investors globally were cautious
over what the new U.S. presidency might bring once Donald Trump
is inaugurated on Friday.
Australian bank stocks led declines. The ASX financial index
lost 1.2 percent, with the "Big Four" bank, dropping
between 1 percent and 1.7 percent.
Energy shares also fell despite oil prices settling
up on Monday.
"It's probably just a sentiment thing, there's a lot of
uncertainty in oil price regarding OPEC and U.S. oil producers,"
Brun said.
Santos Ltd fell 1.8 percent and Beach Energy
dropped 3.5 percent.
At the other end of the board, higher gold prices drove the
ASX gold index up, with Newcrest Mining and
Northern Star Resources adding 1.6 percent and 2
percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, the mining index touched more than a two
year high following a rally in iron ore prices.
BHP Billiton hit a 1-1/2 year high, while Rio Tinto
flirted with a 2-year high.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing by 3:2 on the overall
exchange.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.2
percent, or 12.67 points, lower at 7062.27.
Healthcare and financials led declines. Fisher & Paykel
Healthcare Corp fell over 1 percent , while Westpac
Banking lost 1.5 percent.
